Airline Qantas made a 19-hour non-stop flight from new York to Sydney (PHOTO)

Australian airline Qantas has made a non-stop flight on the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from new York to Sydney, reports “Interfax” with reference to the newspaper The Guardian.

The flight, called historic, was wearing a kind of a test, it took 19 hours and 16 minutes, during which the aircraft broke 16200 km. the plane was fully fueled, but not carrying cargo, on Board there were only 50 passengers, mostly employees of the airline. The objective of the mission was to study its possible effect on the pilots, crew and passengers.

Volunteers two weeks before the flight and for two weeks thereafter keep a log, recording how they sleep and eat. On Board the crew and passengers were doing yoga and doing exercise. Two pairs of pilots followed each other, on their heads they had fixed the sensors to track brain activity. Psychologists intend to use the obtained data to facilitate jetlag (syndrome of jet lag).

Among those on Board the passengers of the test flight was Qantas head Alan Joyce. He noted that the remaining at the time of landing fuel would be enough for another 70 minutes of flight.

Qantas plans to test a nonstop flight from London to Sydney and according to its results to make a decision on the inclusion of this route in my schedule. Such a flight may appear in late 2022 to early 2023. The flight will be the longest in the world commercial flight – at the moment no airline in the world has such a flight.

According to The Guardian, the demand for air travel is growing steadily, so carriers are increasingly focused on ultradialup flights. According to the International air transport Association (IATA), the number of air passengers per year will increase from the current 4.6 billion people to 8.2 billion people by 2037.