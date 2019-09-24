Airlines do not want you to know about this: top 20 secret points
In our days of air travel are very common, and many airlines don’t want you to know something about flying. These secrets can help you be in the know.
1. Your smartphone won’t shoot down aircraft
I ask all flight attendants before takeoff to switch their phones to airplane mode. But the real reason why you should do it, tied to interference. Kenny Kirchoff from the Laboratory of electromagnetic interference Boeing says that interference from electronics can affect system aircraft but did not cause the crash.
2. The flight is cancelled? Call
If the airline cancels your flight, while waiting, stand in a queue at the checkout as soon as you can and call in support . Agents will help to quickly resolve all issues without standing in a long queue of disgruntled passengers. “Until you talk to us, we have already determined that the next flight left only 10 seats, and their number decreases, because other agents book these places,” explains The Huffington Post.
3. Amazing items hidden in each plane
The flight attendants can be handcuffs, a defibrillator, supplemental oxygen, fire extinguisher and an ax. These objects protect passengers from others and ourselves. Hidden handcuffs can hold anyone who behaves restlessly . In addition, the jets have what you need in case of a heart attack, fire or electrical problems.
4. The airline can’t keep you on the plane with a delay
Rules limit the time during which the airline can keep passengers on Board the aircraft. The management has a rule: “Airlines cannot keep passengers in planes longer than three hours, if it takes off”. Unfortunately, this rule increases the cancellation of flights, reports the Chicago Tribune. Why? Airlines do not want fines for delay of passengers in the aircraft.
5. Your pilot is tired more than you think
Pilots can stay airborne for no more than eight hours in 24-hour format. But this time does not include delays, pre-flight inspection and maintenance while the pilot is in the cockpit. Thus, they can do work 14 hours a day, says HowStuffWorks. During the “rest” pilots have to go to work, eat, plan for future flights and try to get some sleep.
6. The airline may pay you a lot of money for a lost bag
The airline, known to be stingy with payments. However, the airline may owe you big money. In the USA the payout for lost Luggage can be up to 3300 dollars. But you have to show proof of the value of items in your bag.
7. Miss a meal
The food in the air can be stale and overheated to trick your taste buds. One employee, who worked in five of the major airlines, said that food is produced in 12 to 24 hours to receive passengers. And pressurized cab dulls your senses of taste and smell, so food is salted.
8. Your flight attendants rest too
The staff also needs to rest on long-haul flights. The door next to the front part of the plane leads to the sleeping compartments arranged in many planes as Boeing over passengers. Some of them even have TV, storage space and sleepwear.
9. If the crew uses these code words, you have serious problems
Get ready for an emergency, if you hear, “7500”, “7600” or “7700”.
Worst of all to hear the code “7500”. Code means that the plane was hijacked or hijacking is inevitable. The pilot announces “7600”, if it detected a failure of radio communication or loss of communication. Code “7700” indicates a General emergency. During crises one of the main problems is the inability of the pilot to properly report the problem, according to MzeroA.com leading source of flight training.
10. The lights in the cabin dim, so you can see in the dark
Your eyes have to get used to the dark in the event of a life-threatening emergency such as an accident. “If something goes wrong, it is very important to see in the dark,” — said in an interview with The Huffington Post former flight attendant. Interior light should remain such that in case of an accident the crew could see outside and fire inside.
11. Ask for cash, not a voucher
Many flights are booked. The planes must be filled to not less than 85%, taking into account missed connections or unplanned absence of the passenger. However, only 10% of people late. If this happens and you’re delayed for two hours or more, the airline must pay you up to 40 % of the ticket cost (not exceeding $ 1,300). When the service agent offers the voucher, ask for cash or check.
12. The pilots don’t eat on the plane
Both professional and personal reasons, aircraft pilots avoid meals and snacks. Pilots eat a different meal than travellers, although all meals are prepared in one kitchen. British pilot, who requested anonymity, told Express.co.uk: “We eat different food to prevent the occurrence of problems associated with food that can get us down”.
13. Do not buy group tickets at the same time
Reader’s Digest explains why customers who bought multiple tickets, you can pay more. If you want to buy four tickets, but the discount is only available on three, most people assume that I will get three at a discount and the fourth at full price. But in fact, the airline is selling all four tickets at a higher price.
14. You can still get a free boost if you know what to do
To get the free upgrade difficult, but it can happen if you ask directly and politely. As reported in the Boarding Area: “Free updates can be only based on operational reasons, such as the overcrowding of the cabin”. Don’t lose hope; just improve your chances. Travel at a quiet time, says Skyscanner. Sign up in the loyalty programs of the airlines. Come early. Dress beautifully. And speak politely with the employees of the airline.
15. You can eat on the plane
There are no official restrictions on the amount of food that you can take on Board.
“A handy thing to pack meals,” advises New York Times. You can bring as much food as you want. But know that the rules of the transportation security Administration for liquids include yogurt and hummus. They must be in transparent bags so you can pass inspection.
16. Buy and fly on certain days
The cheapest days to fly: Tuesdays and Saturdays. In these days of smaller business customers. so you cheaper to buy tickets from Tuesday to Thursday, offers HowStuffWorks.
17. Disinfectants for hands is crucial
A surface in the plane have more germs than the toilet seat. According to one of the flight attendants, tables trays are cleaned once a day. The crew replaces blankets and pillows only for the first flight in the early afternoon, and then only if they are generally used. And Yes, you can blame the air in the ailment. As reported by HowStuffWorks, the air in the cabin is not enough moisture. A low humidity level dries the mucous membranes of your nose, making it more susceptible to germs.
18. Flight attendants do much more than just pouring cocktails
Can I get you a drink — not the most important part of the work flight attendants. Their main goal is safety. One flight attendant shared with the Huffington Post:
“We are trained to do CPR, go through self-defense courses and practice what to do if someone becomes unmanageable, or tries to hijack a plane. We need to correctly position all the passengers for an emergency landing, remove the emergency exit doors on the plane, bring all, leaving ourselves last.”
19. You can get a refund even on non refundable ticket
The U.S. Department of transportation requires airlines “to allow cancellations within 24 hours without penalty”. Airfare Watchdog reports that “in order to benefit from the 24-hour rule cancellation or change, it is better to book directly with airlines via the Internet or by telephone, and not through third-party web sites.”
20. Every airline has a contract with you
The Department of transportation requires that the airline had a contract with each passenger. The documents spelled out the rules relating to cancellations, refunds, changes in tariffs and rules on baggage. Technically, these terms are what you agree to when purchasing the ticket. Curious? Check the contracts for United, American and Delta.