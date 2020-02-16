Airport “Boryspil” took first place in the ranking of ACI Europe
February 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
International airport “Boryspil” took first place in the ranking of airports Council International ACI Europe in 2019.
This was reported on the official airport page in Facebook, reports “Hvil”.
“By the end of 2019 international airport “Boryspil” took first place in the ranking of ACI Europe. Record the dynamics of passenger growth at 21.1% ensured us the top position among the major airports with passenger traffic of 10-25 million passengers”, — said the press service of “Borispol”.
In second place in the ranking is Milan airport “Malpensa” with the growth of passenger traffic at 16.6%, the third Moscow airport “Vnukovo” with 11.7% growth.