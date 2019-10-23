Ajax — Chelsea: online stream of Champions League match
Wednesday, October 23, 54 th “Johan Cruyff arena” in Amsterdam in the group stage of the Champions League will accept the first in the history of the European duel between the Dutch “Ajax” and English “Chelsea” who won last season’s Europa League (starts at 19:55).
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting ten wards Eric Haga and Frank Lampard, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Chelsea are serious losses
The coach and Chelsea’s Frank Lampard took the game in Amsterdam the 19 players. Unfortunately for Chelsea fans, the upcoming game “the aristocrats” will not help the injured Ross Barkley, N Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-cheek, Andreas Christensen and Antonio rüdiger.
Words before the match
Frank Lampard, coach Chelsea: “We’re preparing for a tough match, because “Ajax” is a pretty strong club, the team plays beautiful football and just like us, likes to attack. For the audience a good show, but it is important for us to win, albeit narrowly. In the first two meetings of the group, the Dutch defeated opponents, but we have to disappoint our enemy”.
Erik ten hag, the head coach “Ajax”: “In the top events you always have to be ready to do battle. But a reasonable approach is always better. We need to work very well with the ball and not try to keep up with the pace Chelsea. We need to patiently control the ball and choose the right moments to move forward.”
Position in the group
In the first two rounds semifinalist last season’s Champions Ajax, with the same score 3:0 at home defeated “Lille” and “Valencia” and “Chelsea” after the home misfires in the game against Spain (0:1) won on departure of the French (2:1).
Standings in group N: 1. Ajax are 6 points; 2. Chelsea — 3; 3. “Valencia” — 3; 4. “Lille” — 0.
Team ten Haga and Lampard in their respective leagues
Last weekend, the Amsterdam players and Chelsea have played more games in the national leagues. “Ajax” in the guest meeting of the championship of the Netherlands beat out “RKC” — 2:1 (Tadic, 46, Promes, 76 — Bakari, 63) with 26 points and leads the standings, three points ahead of PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse.
In turn, “Chelsea” in the home match of the Premier League took precedence over the “Newcastle” — 1:0 (Marcos Alonso, 73) and 17 points divides the third-fourth places with “Lester”, two points behind Manchester city and eight against Liverpool.
The referee from Romania
To judge the match in the Dutch capital, UEFA has entrusted the referees from Romania, headed by 39-year-old FIFA referee Ovidiu Hategana. In previous years, this doctor is the main specialty at the time overlap with the Amsterdam players and the club: in 2017, he refereed the quarterfinal meeting of the Europa League, Schalke — Ajax — 3:2, and in 2019 — semi-final Europa League match “Chelsea” — “Eintracht” — 1:1.
By the way, in the main round of the Champions League Hacegan debuted in 2011, the match between the Cypriot APOEL and Shakhtar Donetsk (0:2).
Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan
The Amsterdam players punished by UEFA
UEFA has banned fans “Ajax” visiting guest Champions League games against Chelsea (November 7) due to the behavior on the match with “Valencia” (also has a conditional ban on the sale of tickets to fans of the Dutch club for another away match of the tournament with a probation period of one year). In addition, the European football Union for rioting fans in the stands, “Mestalla” and the damage to the stadium Valencia has fined Ajax for 50 thousand euros. Another 18 thousand euros, the Amsterdam players will pay for the improper conduct of the team: wards ten Haga was in the match in Spain six yellow cards.
The Chelsea squad is more expensive to 426 million euros
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the Chelsea squad’s worth of players, “Ajax” to 426,1 million euros (802 million versus 375.9 million).
After the sale Matteis de they say it sounds (to Juventus) and Frankie de Jong (in Barcelona) in the five most expensive players in the Amsterdam club are: midfielder Donny van de Beek (EUR 50 million), the Brazilian David Neres (45 million), the Moroccan Hakim Sieh (40 million), the Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onan (35 million) and Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico (28,0).
More expensive than others in the Chelsea squad are: French midfielder Ngolo Kant (100 million), who was born in Brazil, Italian player of the middle line Jorginho (65 million), the American midfielder Christian Politics and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa (both 60 million), and German defender Antonio rüdiger (50 million).
The most expensive Chelsea player Ngolo Kant will not play in Amsterdam because of an injury
“Johan Cruyff Arena”
Stadium “Johan Cruyff arena” opened in the capital of the Netherlands in 1996 (the construction of the building cost of 140 million euros), is able to take on their stands 54 846 fans and was previously called “Amsterdam arena”. 25 APR 2018 home arena for Ajax, has a retractable roof, was renamed in honor of the legendary Amsterdam football club and the Netherlands national team, who died in 2016 of cancer (with Cruyff at the club forever enshrined in the 14th room).
In addition, in honor of former player and coach of the Ajax team have established the stadium of his bust, and opened the “Wall Cruyff” with a picture of a football player.
At the stadium (in the special atmosphere that reigns in this arena, your humble servant was able to verify three times: during the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2000 Netherlands — Italy, 10 years later, during the European meeting of the Amsterdam players “Dynamo” and last summer during another duel with the Dutch and Kiev) is the Museum of football club “Ajax”, with a history spanning more than 100 years.
“Johan Cruyff arena” in Amsterdam
.
Photo Getty Images, FC Ajax, FC Chelsea
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter