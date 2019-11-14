Ajlani Drakuma: 1217-strong Arab hypercar
Firm Ajlani Motors from the UAE presented at the motor show in Dubai, the first model hypercar Drakuma. As described in the publication Top Gear creators, the development took five years.
Arab hypercar with sliding doors got aggressive looks with lots of bends and vents. According to the founder of Bashar Ajlani Motors Ajlani, Drakuma design inspired by Lamborghini models.
According to preliminary information, the body Ajlani Drakuma made of carbon fiber, and the cabin is equipped with twin-turbo V8 power 1217 horsepower. However, the exhibition brought only the layout and did not disclose other characteristics of the model.
Circulation Ajlani Drakuma limit to 99 copies. Now the company from the UAE taking orders for the hypercar without declaring the date of commencement of vehicle Assembly.