Alain Delon will play himself
October 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Legendary French actor Alain Delon, who in the summer had a stroke, returns to the big screen, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
According to the newspaper Le Figaro, the 83-year-old star after 10-year hiatus, will appear on the screens in the film “Complete similarity” (Toute Ressemblance), which will be premiered in France on 27 November.
It is worth noting that the last memorable role in the work dated 2008, when the actor played Caesar in the Comedy “Asterix at the Olympic games.”
Interestingly, in the film “Complete similarity”, which tells about the world of television, Delon appears as himself.
Clarifies that the actor has been on set all day.