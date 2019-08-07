Alain Shoptenko admired the slender figure
Famous Ukrainian choreographer Alain Shoptenko, which is now resting with her husband at sea, fans spicy images.
On his page in Instagram singer posted a series of photos posing in a black bathing suit and weightless robe.
On pictures Alena appears in a sensual way with her hair in a variety of sexy poses, showing off tanned slim figure.
“My personal all inclusive life hack # 3. To be photographed in a swimsuit at the end of vacation is still possible, but it is better to wear a robe”, — signed photo of the star.
However, in the comments of the fans said that without the robe of Shoptenko has a beautiful view.
“Alena, you gown and do not need!” “Wow, you look beautiful”, “Alena, you look like Aphrodite,” wrote in the comments followers of the dancer.