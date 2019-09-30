Alain Shoptenko admired the slender legs
Choreographer Alain Shoptenko walked around Paris in a stunning way.
So, for the new pictures Alain Shoptenko showed two seductive image. First — total black. Dancer posing in short shorts, double-breasted jacket with a sweetheart neckline, black nylon tights and stylish ankle boots with a pointed toe. Casually styled curls complement the outfit and give a strict costume of femininity and refinement.
On the next frame of Shoptenko already fully transitioned to the French. 31-year-old actress opted for a walk in Paris, short shorts, oversize blazer, white blouse, bright pumps and a clutch in the form of “barrel”. Image Alyona added unusual styling and almost invisible makeup, emphasizing the texture of her face.
“I just can not be called fashionistas. I rarely go to the shows and do not suffer from materialism. But after attending fashion week in Paris, I found something else. It’s such a source of ideas and inspiration that I charged images and ideas for the year ahead. Here are all surrounded by style and creativity. The city and the shows and the people“, — commented on his stylish finds of Shoptenko.
Fans were delighted from both images of their idol. Choreographer, and now a contestant of “Dancing with the stars” have been getting compliments.
“Very beautiful photo and you’re super”, “What a beautiful Woman … the universe!”, “You have very beautiful feet”, “Incredible!”, “You have become very, very, well, just very thin, although always beautiful”, “Wow, Paris!”, “Reminiscent of the supermodel of the 90s. Wow”, “Slim”, “From the legs, the eyes do not tear…”, “What legs”, “Gorgeous!What legs!” — write to the Network.
Such beautiful feet collected only Ukrainian pop star Olya Polyakova. But it looks like she has a competitor!