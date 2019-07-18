Alain Shoptenko became a TV presenter (photos)
Famous choreographer and a young mother shot Shoptenko attains a new occupation and profession. She recently announced that for the first time became a professional mentor and now she will be teaching at the Kiev national University of culture and arts, will teach the younger generation dances. And recently, she appeared in another new role — Alena was a presenter. On his first experience she told on his page on Instagram.
“Today was my debut as a guest co-host the morning show on channel “Ukraine”. Live, by the way! Well up early for me, for example, is not a problem, having a small child. But to say that I have experienced — to say nothing! If not for Gregory Herman, the incidents would have to order more. Thanks for the great morning!”, — posted by Shoptenko after the broadcast of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.
Recall that Alain Shoptenko married in 2016. And in June of 2018, she bore a son. A few weeks after his birth, the choreographer started to work.
