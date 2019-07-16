Alain Shoptenko boasted talent son
Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Alain Shoptenko published in his Instagram a funny picture with his son Alex, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to clutch.
A year ago, Alain Shoptenko first became a mother. She gave birth to a boy, who was named Alexei. Star Tancu z with stars quickly came into shape after childbirth and is regularly in your Instagram talks about how she was influenced by the birth of a baby, and how she copes with the new role — mom.
14 Jul Alain Shoptenko published in his Instagram a new photo. It choreographer and sealed together with their grown up son. Note that in June the baby was a year old. By the way, Alain Shoptenko have never showed the face of his son, though photos with it often flashed in her profile.
“And we have Sunday lessons of choreography. Arabesque yet, but we are on the right track,” wrote under a photo of a young mother.
Fans began to discuss a new publication: “That’s good!”, “All to mother!” “Rising dancer”, “Little tancuet”, “He just wants to the gym”, “What large! Already moving at all!”.