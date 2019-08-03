Alain Shoptenko boasted toned figure in a swimsuit

| August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Famous dancer Alain Shoptenko charmed new pictures from vacation, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Алена Шоптенко похвасталась подтянутой фигурой в купальнике

Together with her husband Alexey Ivanov star went on vacation, but exactly where they rest, she pointed out.

In Instagram account of Shoptenko published a tender photo, on which appears one. Her husband remained behind the scenes, as was a photographer.

Photo choreographer posed in Maxi dress with animal print. Add spice Alena decided using the candid cut, which emphasized the slender legs of the star.

“My husband jokes that I married him, so I could have beautiful photos on Instagram. But he simply does not understand that I did this to a beautiful photo he was”, — jokingly commented on the pictures of Shoptenko.

Later, the star published a photo, which shows off her toned figure in a swimsuit.

Алена Шоптенко похвасталась подтянутой фигурой в купальнике

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.