Alain Shoptenko commented on his participation in the new season of the show “dancing with the stars”
August 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The dancer is getting ready to permanently say good-bye.
Fans Alena, Shoptenko wondered whether their favorite is to take part in the new season of “Dancing with the stars.” To do this, Allen would have to permanently part with their year-old son.
However, as it turned out, the decree of Shoptenko really missed dancing, so I agreed with pleasure to take part in a dance show.
“I’ve missed you. Missed you for the flooring, you missed the dance, missed work and experiences,” admitted the star.
Partner Alena was Alexei Yarovenko.