Alain Shoptenko fans a rare family snapshot
July 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Despite the interest of fans to her personal life, famous choreographer Alain Shoptenko rarely talks about his favorite and young son. Of course, at times, to the delight of fans, pictures from your favorite men still appear on the page of the choreographer in Instagram, but only on exceptional occasions.
So, on the days Alena shared a rare family photo with her husband Alex Ivanov, which was published in honor of the birthday of the man she loved. In the picture Alex tenderly embraces his wife, and she looks very happy with him.
“Happy birthday, my love! Be always as you are. So happy we’re family”
— posted by Shoptenko.