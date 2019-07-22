Alain Shoptenko fans a rare family snapshot

| July 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Despite the interest of fans to her personal life, famous choreographer Alain Shoptenko rarely talks about his favorite and young son. Of course, at times, to the delight of fans, pictures from your favorite men still appear on the page of the choreographer in Instagram, but only on exceptional occasions.

Алена Шоптенко порадовала поклонников редким семейным снимком

So, on the days Alena shared a rare family photo with her husband Alex Ivanov, which was published in honor of the birthday of the man she loved. In the picture Alex tenderly embraces his wife, and she looks very happy with him.

“Happy birthday, my love! Be always as you are. So happy we’re family”

— posted by Shoptenko.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.