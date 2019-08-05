Alain Shoptenko for the first time after giving birth has shown a figure in bikini
Alain Shoptenko flew with her husband on vacation and had to share the first pictures in a swimsuit.
One by one the stars fly away to warmer countries to enjoy the sea breeze and to relax from work. Alain Shoptenko was no exception, and together with her husband Alex Ivanov she went on vacation. The blog choreographer has already appeared several pictures from the trip, and some of them Alain depicted in a swimsuit.
In June of 2018 she first became a mother, giving birth to her husband’s son Alexei, but this year Allen, it seems, in vain did not lose time while working hard on her figure. After all pictures in a swimsuit she looks great. Pull the body, have abs of steel! Hard to believe that just a year ago she gave birth to first child.
“My personal all inclusive life hack! A bikini have to do on the third day! It’s when you’re already a little tanned, but ask not much to eat,” commented photos Alain Shoptenko.