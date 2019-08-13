Alain Shoptenko shared a heartwarming photo with his son
August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Choreographer Alain Shoptenko that sensually congratulated husband romantic photo, staged an impromptu photo shoot amongst the sunflowers, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram, the dancer posted a series of pictures, which appears on the hands with a grown son Alex. Most likely, the author of the photographs were made by the husband of Alena Alexey Ivanov.
In the photos, Shoptenko appears without makeup in sunglasses. “Well, here is a photo of sunflowers is, then, the summer was not in vain!” commented on the image of Shoptenko.
Fans, in turn, did not miss the opportunity to make Alena compliments. “So charming and so real”, “it looks like a happy woman”, “very beautiful” — written followers.
