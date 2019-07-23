Alain Shoptenko sharing touching the
Ukrainian dancer Alain Shoptenko touched fans the next family photo.
In Instagram account of Shoptenko posted a sensual picture with husband and grown up son.
In the photo the star is holding his son Alexis, who picked up significantly, however, the face of the child, the dancer is still not showing.
In the post choreographer admitted that usually angry with your husband touching and congratulated him on his new business project.
“I’m so very mad at him sometimes because he’s not at home for weekend work, night calls, “everything burns”, but when the end of all this he is happy at the opening of his new large library, I’m just happy with it”, — has signed the family star.
Fans Alena, Shoptenko left in awe of the sensuous family frame and covered the star couple compliments.
“So cute”, “Very beautiful family,” wrote under the photo, users.