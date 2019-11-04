Alain Shoptenko talked about the relationship with Dmitry Dikusar after divorce
Now Alain Shoptenko is a happy wife and mother. In 2016, she married Alexey Ivanov, and in June of 2018 gave birth to a son. However, this second marriage of the dancer — from 2013 to 2016, the year she was married to peers Dmitry Dikusar. Now the ex-wife involved in the show dancing with the stars 2019, which compete with each other in different pairs. In an interview with “the high life” Alena told what now between them with her ex-husband have a relationship.
According to the choreographer, they were able to maintain good communication, and even help each other.
“We’ve worked together, we know all the chips to each other, the choreography, and when someone of us, such as Dima, sees some support, he says, “Oh, Alena, I know it’s your favorite”. We have a very good relationship, we are friends, we help each other. And speaking of competition, on the contrary, I understand that I have one competitor less,” admitted Shoptenko and added that he would like together with Dicesare and his partner Victoria of Bulitko to meet in the final show.
Video: youtube.com/Світське life
Not forgotten it and to praise the professionalism of the ex-spouse.
“I know better than all that Dima is very steep, superprofessional, he is very talented choreographer and a very good Director. What he’s dancing this season, it’s only a win for the audience because his work is very cool,” said Alena.
“I am grateful to Alena for each day, only good feelings,” added Dmitry.
Recall that in this season of Shoptenko dancing with actor Alex Yarovenko.
By the way, earlier in the program “Sravi way Dmitry Dikusar said that the decision to part they Alena took together. Choregraph explained that the main reason was their hard work and too tight schedule
“We no longer enjoy each other. Maybe work has made a routine in relationships. If you want me to say who first proposed to break up… I guess I am. But I do not remember as it was all very emotional. Everything was mutual. No one no one left,” — said Dikusar.