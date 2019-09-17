Alain Shoptenko told how her husband proposed to her
The famous Ukrainian dancer and participant of show “Dances with stars z” Alain Shoptenko told about his personal life, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
During the fourth live show dancing star recalled his relationship with ex-lover Dmitry Dikusar.
“We were husband and wife, but it so happened that we went. I think every woman I understand how it’s scary to stay alone after a breakup. It was during this period in my life there was Alex, my current husband. And then I was not to relationships, but he’s like a real man, he began to succeed,” admitted the actress.
In addition, Alain Shoptenko told how she was proposed to by her husband Alexey Ivanov.
“Once I made soup, Alex came home, tried it, and then silently stood up and made an offer,” recalled the singer.