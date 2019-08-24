Alain Shoptenko told how quickly returned to shape after childbirth
Alain Shoptenko, which became a mother last year, can now boast of a perfect figure and optimal weight. Also during pregnancy, the celebrity has admitted that the main thing for her – not how she is going to return to form, and that the baby has everything needed and was healthy.
However, immediately after birth, the star of the dance show joined in the active work schedule (she was the main choreographer of the project) and quickly became the usual options. About main secrets and mistakes, she told us.
The first and most important believes Alain Shoptenko – to listen to your body, to give him time to recover and get back in shape gradually. She’s a dancer, according to her, started to engage too early, two months after birth, and follow her example are not advised.
Due to excessive physical exertion, she was faced with a problem familiar to many parous women with dysphonia abdominal muscles, a diastasis. Therefore, an important Golden mean: not too much to relax and to take it easy. Overload has led to the fact that Shoptenko had to take a break for six months. Only recently she returned to dancing.
The second rule is food. Diet Alena always contains the maximum healthy products, and during feeding she had a little to adjust it and eliminate a lot of products. Star believes that the menu nursing mother need to be competently and it is also important to the Golden mean.