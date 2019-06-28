Alain Shoptenko told what style of clothes he prefers
The dancer became more feminine.
Alain Shoptenko recently celebrated a year since the birth of her first child. The star has admitted that the birth of a son changed her life. The appearance of the child affected the preferences Alena clothing.
Previously a dancer dressed in the style of a sports chic and favored black and gray colors, writes storinka.com.ua. Now, and to my surprise, Alena found that she wanted to be more feminine, buy yourself dresses of different colors, even pink hue.
“I don’t know it’s the hormones, or the coming of womanhood” — shared with subscribers choreographer.