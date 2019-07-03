Alain Shoptenko told,it turns out if she could combine work and raising her son
Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Alain Shoptenko – a young working mother. In addition to the main activities of the chart Alena is and participation in television and various shooting. Recently, the choreographer has become a participant of the show “Hto zverhu?”, on the New channel. Behind the scenes she described how to adjust your schedule, and does Babysitting for her infant son.
“Unfortunately, I do not consult, – speaks Alain Shoptenko. – I’m actively working mom – it so happened that I had to get out of the decree a month after the baby is born. We have a great nanny who always insure. But any free time I spend with small. Miss you so much, that is, cancel all the cases, the nanny and stay with him at home – just me and him. The weekend is always with the baby. And in the week trying to be too – forcing graph to the maximum all the time for 3-4 days and then be home.”
In addition, Alan confessed that he did not wish to go with a toddler on holiday this summer.
“I’d really like to show a small sea. She love the sea, and I’d like to swim in salt water. My husband and I plan to travel with the whole family on vacation. Son we have a very agile guy, and nothing is more important than his study of the world! By the way, he now started to stand and walk with support”,
– told the star.