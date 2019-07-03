Alain Shoptenko told,it turns out if she could combine work and raising her son

July 3, 2019 | Entertainment

Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Alain Shoptenko – a young working mother. In addition to the main activities of the chart Alena is and participation in television and various shooting. Recently, the choreographer has become a participant of the show “Hto zverhu?”, on the New channel. Behind the scenes she described how to adjust your schedule, and does Babysitting for her infant son.

Алена Шоптенко рассказала,получается ли ей совмещать работу и воспитание сына

“Unfortunately, I do not consult, – speaks Alain Shoptenko. – I’m actively working mom – it so happened that I had to get out of the decree a month after the baby is born. We have a great nanny who always insure. But any free time I spend with small. Miss you so much, that is, cancel all the cases, the nanny and stay with him at home – just me and him. The weekend is always with the baby. And in the week trying to be too – forcing graph to the maximum all the time for 3-4 days and then be home.”

In addition, Alan confessed that he did not wish to go with a toddler on holiday this summer.

“I’d really like to show a small sea. She love the sea, and I’d like to swim in salt water. My husband and I plan to travel with the whole family on vacation. Son we have a very agile guy, and nothing is more important than his study of the world! By the way, he now started to stand and walk with support”,

– told the star.

