Alan Badoev has disclosed the fees of some Ukrainian artists
Producer and music video Director Alan Badoev agreed to an interview with blogger Andrew Ostapchuk, in which he shared behind-the-scenes stage of life as well as told, how many actually earn the stars of Ukrainian show-business.
So, for example, the wards Alan told what the average annual income of the Ukrainian artists:
“In General, any top artist is Max Barsky, earns about three million dollars per year. Tayanna earns about three hundred thousand dollars, but the money is always in circulation. Will be even cooler, just takes time. I’ve never configured on fast money, I don’t believe in it. Everything came quickly, goes out quickly. I love to go as tank – slowly but surely,” – said Alan Badoev.
Also the producer said that their profession is not considered a business and calls it in the first place, creativity.
“First, I’m in the wrong business. If I wanted to deal with a specific business, I’d probably be doing something else – the lawyer is or where the oil was pumped out. I am, above all, creativity. What I cannot do. We live, communicate and make friends only with such people. Not because I eliminate them somehow, but because we attract each other”, – said Alan Badoev.