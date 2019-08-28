Alan Badoev on the March of dignity: “It was a challenge”
In celebration of the 28th anniversary of the Independence Day in Kiev marched in dignity. Directors the official part made by Alan Badoev and Elena Kolyadenko.
“For me it was a great honor to participate in the organization of the official part of Independence Day celebrations. It was a challenge for my entire team and we accepted it. Because the task that was set before us Vladimir, completely consistent with our ideas about how should look the holiday of independence of Ukraine”, — commented Alan Badoev.
“March of dignity” consisted of three parts, the slogan of which was “We are different but we are one.” The procession began with the declared minute of silence in the Alley of the Heavenly hundred, as the symbol of remembrance of the past, without which it is impossible future: exactly 100 steps the memory of each Ukrainian, exactly 100 heart beats dead, the whole country has gone live with the President surrounded by children.
Then Vladimir Zelensky went to the bell under the pedestrian bridge, where the child, whose father died exactly a year ago, defending the country, has launched a chime of bells in different cities of Ukraine. In this part, the sound-producer of which was made by Eugene Filatov (The Maneken), the ceremony of laying flowers to the dead was accompanied by singing and playing the flute from ONUKA.
The second part of the rally was isolated by removal of the flag of Ukraine. With the rise of a national symbol military a Capella choir began the national anthem, which gradually developed into a large-scale music and dance performance. For the first time in the history of the national anthem sounded over 7 minutes performed by more than 600 votes.
In this part of the program took part choir. Gregory Ropes, orchestra and chorus of the APU, the orchestra of the National police of Ukraine, Opera singers Andrey Romanenko and Evgeny Orlov, an Opera singer Angelina Shvachka and Oksana Kramareva. A variation of the hymn on the piano played by the composer Myroslav Skoryk. People’s artist of Ukraine Tina Karol sang a verse anthem on the roof of the Conservatory, and singer Alina Pash read a rap, accompanied by drummers of the guard of honor of the presidential regiment.
In the third and final part of the event, the President of Ukraine presented state awards. Zelensky, in his speech said that he would strive to be as useful to his country, awarded him as heroes. In the final event, the column moved to European square. The President symbolically locked it.
About their impressions of the March of dignity to many Ukrainians told in social networks.