Alan Badoev “parade” Independence Day
The morning is directed at an aircraft factory “Antonov”.
The music video Director and film Director Alan Badoev and choreographer Elena Kolyadenko, which the President of Ukraine entrusted the important mission – to prepare a March for Independence Day, from the morning are at an aviation plant “Antonov” in Kiev.
There is rehearsal “Course Gdnet”. On the process preparing for an important event in his Facebook told Badoev.
“The higher the goal, the more interesting way of achieving it! Our team is interesting and challenging, and it’s worth the sleepless nights. Right now, creating a “Course Gdnet” I feel unity with the hundreds of professionals that help us. What we have a diverse talented people. A real pride to work with them shoulder to shoulder. Special thanks to the military: collected, clear, ready to cover not only physically but also mentally. I believe that together, we can create (already create) the exact action which will and memory, and faith, light and hope…” – said Alan.
However, he shared photos of the rehearsal, where not only “parade”, and together with the military in their marches.
Recall that yesterday, August 15, at the airfield of the plant “Antonov” in Kiev was held the first rehearsal of the procession for the Independence Day of Ukraine. Employees of different troops trained to go marched, respond to greetings and to sing a Hymn.