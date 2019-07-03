Alan Badoev will remove the 25 unique projects for Chinese celebrities
Director Alan Badoev told about the work with artists from other countries.
The company Badoev, Alan Badoev’s Team signed a contract with the Chinese company N. E. W. S, which represents the interests of Asian artists. Ukrainian Director will shoot 25 unique projects for Chinese celebrities: from young boysbands to superstars. At the moment Badoev already filmed two videos for the young artist, native of the popular boy band “Nine Percent” Yu Janssen. The shooting took place in Kiev.
“For 15 years I’ve been making around the world. Working with artists from different music genres, languages and countries. But the special pleasure it gives me to cooperate with representatives of a different mentality, musicians who specifically travel to my native Kiev to shoot a video. It makes me happy. This contract is unconditional beginning of a new stage and level of production, not only for me as a Director and for many contractors in our industry” — says Alan.