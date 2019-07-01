Alanis Morissette about pregnancy at 45 years old, depression and #MeToo
Recently in a network there was a new interview the 45-year-old canadian stars and celebrities Alanis Morissette. The singer was photographed on the cover of the latest issue of Self magazine and gave an interview on the eve of delivery — soon the light will be her third child, whom she was battling for a few years. A candid interview with star, where she talked about this struggle, continue to discuss on the network.
Nine years Alanis married rapper Mario Redeem (better known as Souleye), brings with him eight years of her son Avery and three-year old daughter Onyx. According to the singer she always wanted three children, but on the way to the cherished goal have experienced multiple miscarriages.
I am desperate. Have survived so much pain and fear… Prayed for a child. All attempts to bear a third child gave me a lot of knowledge about your own body, the body, biochemistry… It was a painful learning process, loss and persistent desire — said Alanis.
According to her, some doctors laughed, looking at a file folder that she had collected. Of Morissette suffered several small operations.
I’ve studied everything from hormones to genetics. Was ready to go down the rabbit hole to find answers to their questions, — admitted the singer.
Two of his children, Morissette gave birth at home was the midwife and doula. The help of doctors, she really took after birth. The singer admitted that no medical aid could not cope with postpartum depression.
Woke up and felt like I’m in quicksand. I recognized the depression, because I’ve had it before. To get out of it always helped me creativity, a sense of connection with my audience. However, this time it did not help either creativity or tequila… said Alanis.
In the face of her husband, she found a real helper, a shoulder to lean on in any situation.
He (Souleye. — Approx. ed.) is very modern man, so he never had problems with a marriage to an alpha woman, may God bless him. While his mother worked, children stayed at home dad, so in our family, this situation is normal, she said.
Speaking about her song Hands Clean from the 2002 album Under Rug Swept. To create songs that Alanis has pushed the traumatic experience.
Some people know what this song is, while others simply sing along… This is the story of rape. Now women like to support. I at best just ignored. Shamed, humiliated, attacked. When there was a movement #MeToo, some people said, “Why they waited so long to talk?”. To this I would reply: “I tried to do it 15 years ago,” she added in an interview.