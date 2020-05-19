Alarming signal for RPL: in the Moscow “Dynamo” identified 6 positive tests for COVID-19
“Dynamo” (Moscow)
In the football club “Dynamo” Moscow testing revealed Covid-19 from three players – David Sangar, Novel book and Sylvester Igbani, goalkeeper coach and the Director of the medical Department, according to “Sport-Express”.
Previously were hospitalized, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the capital club Yury Soloviev.
Tomorrow Dinamo in full strength will be another test for the coronavirus.
After that a decision will be made on further steps to resume the training process.
Add that isolated cases of coronavirus identified in the Moscow “Locomotive” (Jefferson Farfan), and the Kazan “Rubin” (Konstantin Pliev).
We will remind, in the Russian Premier League has not yet taken a decision on the resumption of the championship. Previously the 23rd round is scheduled for June 21.
The teams left to play 8 rounds. With a big lead “Zenit”, ahead of “locomotive” on 9 points.