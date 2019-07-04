Alaska following Europe will cover a heat wave
Alaska may fix a new absolute record heat. Experts have found that over its territory formed a massive and anomalously intense high pressure system (anticyclone).
According to forecasts, this heat dome will lead to unprecedented rise in temperature, especially in the southern parts of the state, according to
The previous record of anchorage, established in 1969, was 29.4 degrees Celsius.
Probably in the next five days (from 4 to 8 July) this figure will be repeated or even exceeded – up to 32 degrees.
Climate scientists do not exclude that the next week will be the warmest in the history of this city.
It is noted that the past winter and spring has also been unseasonably warm for Alaska, and the temperature in June far exceeded the average monthly rate, which led to forest fires.
Sea ice off the coast is at a record low level. Open water warmed by 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The anticyclone, warm water and almost the maximum activity of the Sun during the summer solstice – are the main factors that can lead to abnormal heat.
Scientists say that next week temperatures will once again begin to fall, but July and August will still be warmer than usual.
We will remind, intense heat also swept the European countries. June 2019 has already acknowledged the warmest month over entire history of observations.