Alaska is melting 100 times faster than expected, experts (PHOTO)

Underwater glacier in Alaska is melting 100 times faster than previously thought. Error in the calculation stems from the fact that the experts have overlooked the importance of the melting of the entire environment.

Modern theoretical models of melting the world’s glaciers are concentrated mainly in the melt, in which the jet of melt water cause local melting along the surface of the glacier. However, researchers recently revealed an unexpectedly high rate of melting, using the new technology of sonar, which allowed them to explore the flooded edge of the glacier, writes National Geographic.

Oceanographer Dave Sutherland from University of Oregon and his colleagues studied the underwater melting of Leconte glacier, located South of Juneau in Alaska. To map the underwater edge of the glacier, the team used multi-beam scanning sonar that is deployed on a fishing vessel in August 2016 and may 2017. The researchers also collected data on temperature, salinity and velocity of water downstream from the glacier to assess the flow of melt water. Accordingly, the team was able to look at dynamic changes in the melt between August and may.

Although glaciers rise over the ocean, most of the melting takes place under the sea line. Water on the surface of the glacier flowing down through cracks in the ice, creating a stream under a glacier, which also destroys the glacier. He mixes salty, relatively warm sea water and pushes it upwards on the surface of the glacier, leading to the rapid melting of ice, according to Hightech.fm.

“We measured the properties of the ocean in front of the glacier and of the rate of melting, and as a result found that they are not as we expected,” – said the author and oceanographer Professor Rebecca Jackson. According to her, both sets of measurements show that the melting rate “significantly, sometimes up to 100 times higher than that predicted by existing theory”. Researchers report that the rate of melt was high in both seasons, but especially increased from spring to summer.

Melting glaciers of Alaska will also contribute to raising Global sea level. In the video, filmed over eight hours, with the ridge above the glacier, Leconte, you can see how the glacier flows from a strong plume of melt water, as well as breakaway circling icebergs in the fjord.

According to the oceanographers and glaciologists, to increase the speed of melting of the underwater part of the glacier affected by global warming. Moreover, these processes are not only in Alaska, but also Greenland and Antarctica, scientists believe.

According to the researchers, is currently the world’s climate system is most visible in its scope. Never in the past 2,000 years never happened such a widespread global warming, which confirms its anthropogenic nature, reports Regnum.