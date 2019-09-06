Albina dzhanabaeva has announced his departure from Meladze
Singer Albina dzhanabaeva, which gained wide recognition through participation in the group “VIA Gra”, made a statement on his page on Instagram.
According to the singer, it is the winter of 2018 and she is not cooperating with Konstantin Meladze.
“I got valuable experience working in the group “VIA Gra”, after which I began a solo career. It gave me the opportunity to expand their circle of new authors, finding like-minded people and your team! And most importantly get to know yourself in a new way. I’m thankful for those years… and Konstantin Meladze. Respect! … Yes, my cooperation with MeladzeMusic stopped”, — wrote to Albina.
It should be noted that the huskies under the post artist put and singer’s husband, Valery, and his brother Constantine.
Also in the post, the artist said that all of her new songs, namely the song “Thank you heart”, “Want”, “night and Day”, “Such as is”, and a remake of “Samba white moth” is the result of work with another company. In addition, it announced new recordings, covers and more.
However, Albina urged his fans to refrain from the discussion of this news, but of course they couldn’t and began with might and main to discuss what happened in the star family that Albina went out of the production center of the brother of her beloved husband, which clearly would have felt more confident than the other labels.
At the same time fans wished Dzhanabaeva success, noting that the change of the creative ways she is more brave and confident.
“Albinochka, good luck in the future, you’re a big lad, hard worker, waiting for more of your novinek. And the duet with Valery will or not?”; “All right!!! Need to develop, you become so confident, courageous, climbed a few steps in the creative plan, shows that love and are loved.” — written by fans of the artist.
We will remind that Valery Meladze and Albina dzhanabaeva together since the beginning of 2000-ies. In 2004 they had a son Constantine, and in the 2014th — Bow. Officially, the couple formalized the relationship, too, only on the eve of the birth of the second child as soon as Valery had divorced his first wife.
As previously reported “FACTS”, many haters in Russia believe the ex-soloist of “via gra” Albina Dzhanabaeva a home wrecker, who stole a famous singer Valery Meladze from the family. Usually Valery was treated without any particular emotion to various provocative positions in the network, but accidentally stumbled on another portion of accusations against the wife, decided to give the haters a comprehensive answer.
