Alcohol and diet: what drinks not losing weight
July 7, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
A nutritionist told which alcoholic drinks are less calories and which are categorically harmful figure.
Diet limits our everyday life. Often I want something to eat or drink. Drink a glass of wine, believing that this drink will not harm the figure, but is it really so?
– Alcohol, who drank too much, in any case will harm the figure. But if you drink some beverages in moderation, it is even become a useful component, – shares the secrets nutritionist Olesya Romanova.
So, here are alcoholic drinks, according to a nutritionist, is allowed to use:
- Dry red wine. It is possible to drink more than two glasses at a time. It improves digestion and reduces the desire to eat something sweet. One glass of this drink contains 120 calories;
- Young white wine. It will be less rich in calories than the old one, and still less sugar and only 110 calories for one glass;
- French dry vermouth. This kind of vermouth are lower in calories and more than any other for losing weight.
- Champagne. On average, one glass contains only 100 calories. The lesser evil is a kind of drink “Brut Naturе”.
According to a nutritionist Romanova, beer and spirits should be abandoned immediately. In the forbidden list also includes vodka, tequila, liqueurs, whisky, liqueur, rum, gin, brandy and others.