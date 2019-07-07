Alcohol and diet: what drinks not losing weight

A nutritionist told which alcoholic drinks are less calories and which are categorically harmful figure.

Diet limits our everyday life. Often I want something to eat or drink. Drink a glass of wine, believing that this drink will not harm the figure, but is it really so?

– Alcohol, who drank too much, in any case will harm the figure. But if you drink some beverages in moderation, it is even become a useful component, – shares the secrets nutritionist Olesya Romanova.

So, here are alcoholic drinks, according to a nutritionist, is allowed to use:

  1. Dry red wine. It is possible to drink more than two glasses at a time. It improves digestion and reduces the desire to eat something sweet. One glass of this drink contains 120 calories;
  2. Young white wine. It will be less rich in calories than the old one, and still less sugar and only 110 calories for one glass;
  3. French dry vermouth. This kind of vermouth are lower in calories and more than any other for losing weight.
  4. Champagne. On average, one glass contains only 100 calories. The lesser evil is a kind of drink “Brut Naturе”.

According to a nutritionist Romanova, beer and spirits should be abandoned immediately. In the forbidden list also includes vodka, tequila, liqueurs, whisky, liqueur, rum, gin, brandy and others.

