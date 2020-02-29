Alcohol and lemons: the world health organization opravila myths about the Chinese coronaviruses
The world health organization on its website posted a memo which debunks the most common myths about the coronavirus. Edition of “Voice of America” brought the main points.
If hand dryers for the destruction of coronavirus?
No. Hand dryers are not effective for destruction of virus 2019-nCoV. To protect themselves from infection with a novel coronavirus, it must be treated regularly alcohol-based hand antiseptic or wash hands with soap and water. Washed hands should be thoroughly dried with paper towels or dryer.
Whether UV lamp for disinfection to destroy the new coronavirus?
UV lamps should not be used for sterilization of the hands or other areas of the skin, because ultraviolet radiation may cause skin irritation.
Can a whole body treatment with alcohol or bleach to destroy the new coronavirus?
No. From spraying alcohol or chlorine throughout the body viruses that are already in your body, not destroy. The spraying of such substances can be harmful to clothing and mucous membranes (eyes, mouth). Alcohol and chlorine-based products may be useful for disinfecting surfaces, but they must be used in accordance with the recommendations.
Is it safe to receive letters or parcels from China?
Yes, it’s safe. People who receive parcels from China, do not risk to be infected with a novel coronavirus. From the previous analysis it is known that coronaviruses long remain viable on objects such as letter or parcel.
Can Pets spread 2019-nCoV?
There is currently no evidence that Pets, in particular dogs or cats, can be infected with a novel coronavirus. However, you should always wash your hands with soap after contact with Pets. This protects you from a variety of common bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella that can be transmitted between Pets and people.
Can vaccines to prevent pneumonia, which can protect you from coronavirus?
No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as vaccination against pneumococcal infection and the vaccine against Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), can’t protect from the new coronavirus.
The virus is so new and so different, it requires a special vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019-нCoV, and who supports their efforts.
Although these vaccines are not effective against 2019-нCoV, vaccination against respiratory diseases it is recommended to protect your health.
Can regular washing of the nose with saline spray to help prevent infection with the novel coronavirus?
No. There is no evidence that regular nasal lavage with saline protects people from infection by a novel coronavirus.
According to some, a regular nasal lavage with saline can help people recover faster from colds. However, the evidence of the effectiveness of regular nasal lavage as a means of preventing respiratory infections do not exist.
Can eating garlic prevent infection of the coronavirus?
Garlic is a useful food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, during the current outbreak there is no evidence that eating garlic protects people from the coronavirus.
Can sesame oil to block the ingress of a novel coronavirus in the body?
No. Sesame oil does not kill the new coronavirus. Some chemical disinfectants can destroy 2019-нCoV on surfaces. These include disinfectants based on chlorine / chlorine, volatile solvents, 75% alcohol, acetic acid and chloroform. However, they have little effect or even no effect on the virus, if you apply them on the skin or under the nose. To apply these chemicals on the skin can be dangerous.
Only elderly people can be infected with coronavirus, or young adults also at risk?
People of any age can be infected with a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The elderly and people with existing diseases (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) are at increased risk of developing severe forms of coronavirus infection.
Who advises people of any age to take steps to protect against the virus, for example, by following proper hand hygiene and respiratory system.
How effective thermal scanners to identify people infected with the novel coronavirus?
Thermal scanners effective to identify people who have fever (when temperature higher than normal body temperature) due to infection with a coronavirus. However, they cannot identify people who are infected, but they have no fever.
How effective is antibiotics for the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus?
No, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only against bacteria.
2019-nCoV is a virus, and therefore antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are hospitalized from 2019-nCoV, you may be given antibiotics to treat possible concomitant bacterial infections.
Are there any specific medications for prevention or treatment of the novel coronavirus?
At present there is no specific medication recommended for prevention or treatment of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
However infected with the virus should receive adequate support for the relief and treatment of symptoms, and the seriously ill should have appropriate additional support. Studies of specific therapies, which have to first undergo clinical trials.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2610
[name] => health
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zdorove
)
health
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15362
[name] => myths
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => mify
)
myths
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28350
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronovirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark