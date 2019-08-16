Alcohol and weight loss: what is drunkorexia and how it is dangerous
Drunkorexia called an eating disorder. It is characterized by a so-called alcoholic diet, when food intake is replaced by alcohol. This condition is often accompanied by a pathological fear of weight gain and depression.
Investigate anorexia and bulimia, scientists began to notice gaining momentum among adolescents, the tendency to “alcohol diet”. According to the study, drunkorexia are especially vulnerable to teenage girls.
The main motive for “drunkorexia” is the desire not to gain weight, to get drunk faster and save money that actually was spent on food. Often people don’t eat before drinking, so as to monitor the amount of calories. And since alcohol and so rich in them, they decide to abandon the calories in the diet in favor of calorie in alcohol.
Scientists say that meal replacement drinks primarily leads to alcohol dependence. Intoxication comes on an empty stomach much faster and much more serious consequences.
The consequences drunkorexia for the body combines the damage to the body and alcoholism and anorexia. The body receives nutrients, the metabolism slows down, decreased immunity, increasing the risk of diseases of the cardiovascular system and the gastrointestinal tract. Over time, the emergence of serious memory impairment.
The exact causes of this deviation is not yet established . Methods of getting rid of it combined methods of treatment of anorexia and alcoholism.