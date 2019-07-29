Alcohol can cause seven types of cancer
Scientists working at the University of Otago in New Zealand, said that the consumption of alcohol can trigger the development of seven types of cancer. Despite the danger, many people worldwide continue to drink alcohol.
In most cases, alcoholic beverages may be consumed, when there are happy events or man falls into a deep depression. Often, however, people are not able to play in the memory of many moments. Scientists are reminded that to put such experiments on their own body is very dangerous.
The researchers conducted several experiments, the results of which showed that drinking alcohol can cause the development of cancer in the oral cavity. The tumor can also occur in the larynx, the colon, liver, esophagus, intestines and other places.
The basis of the scientists ‘ work was laid for the key biological mechanisms. They helped to prove the incidence of each type of cancer with alcohol consumption.