Alcohol can improve the cognitive abilities of women scientists
Consume 1-2 servings of alcohol per day women have better mental abilities than those who drink fewer or even avoiding alcohol. This conclusion was made as a result of research conducted by scientists at Columbia University (USA), writes Magicforum.
In other words, women with alcohol can help to start to think faster.
That small amount of booze improves cognitive performance in women, experts are convinced, after a series of experiments with tests on intelligence.
After analyzing their results, the researchers stated that moderate doses of alcohol have a positive effect on the blood vessels of the brain.
At the same time, these trials have demonstrated that alcohol has a positive effect only on women’s ability to think in men the same effect was not observed.
The researchers noted that the American heart Association considers acceptable for men no more than two servings of alcohol a day while women no more than one. By American standards, one serving is 12 ounces of beer or 4 oz wine, or 1.5 ounces of spirits, 1 ounce is about 28 grams.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the former acting Minister of health Suprun said that, contrary to the view that some alcoholic beverages have therapeutic properties, the use of alcohol for the prevention or treatment of diseases — is unwise. All possible positive effects in the end will offset the harmful properties of alcohol. And in some cases to use the alcohol for recovery can be quite dangerous.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter