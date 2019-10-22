Alcohol, drugs, murder: a native of Ukraine threatens to 378 years in prison
23-year-old native of Ukraine, Vladimir Zhukovsky, accused of the murder of 7 motorcycle riders in the accident, which occurred in new Hampshire in the summer of 2019. This writes Fox News.
Vladimir charged with 23 counts. If convicted, he faces up to 378 years in prison.
Vladimir Zhukovsky, a native of Ukraine, residing in Springfield (mA), at the time of the accident was under the influence of one or more drugs. He was taken into custody without the right to bail since the accident.
Vladimir does not admit his guilt.
Thursday, October 17, the court issued indictments on seven counts of negligent homicide, seven cases of manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, seven cases of manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and careless driving.
In August, the Federal office of vehicle safety said that the toxicology report Zhukovsky was a positive result for an undisclosed drug which has deprived him of the ability to drive safely. In the end it has veered, crossed the yellow center line of the highway and crashed into the motorcyclists.
Zhukovsky also said that he reached for his drink that was in the passenger seat of the truck just before the accident. This violation was marked as “distracted driving”.