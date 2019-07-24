Alcohol threatens mental health
As it turned out, the sober people are least likely to go to the doctor about mental health problems. Everyone who drinks alcohol, even in moderation, are at risk.
Chinese scientists within five years of watching the lives of ten of thousands of Hong Kong residents. Doctors monitored the condition of their health, diet, and habits. As it turned out, from the point of view of the health of the psyche, the most protected are the men and women who have never tried alcohol. Approaching those who refused alcohol and long it uses.
As noted by scholars, during the experiment, approximately 5-10% of participants either quit drinking, or, conversely, become consumers of alcohol. Therefore, there is information about how avoiding alcohol or the beginning of its use affects mental health.
Less often for psychological problems complained study participants who did not consume alcohol. Many of those who at baseline had complaints, but then stopped to drink alcohol, the condition has improved. Many of the study participants, which were not consumed alcohol in the beginning and did not complain of mental problems, got them starting to drink. Especially vividly this dynamics was observed among women.
It is noteworthy that among the study participants was not an alcoholic all drinkers consumed alcohol in moderate doses, or in larger volumes, but rarely.