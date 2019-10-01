Alcohol vs. coffee: which drink I prefer US residents. INFOGRAPHICS

| October 1, 2019 | News | No Comments

On September 29 in the United States celebrated national coffee day. Many cafes still have discounts and promotions, offering free sweets or a portion of this aromatic drink.

Алкоголь vs кофе: какие напитки предпочитают жители США. ИНФОГРАФИКА

Photo: Depositphotos

Inspired by the mood of the day coffee, ForumDaily collected information about how frequently Americans drink coffee, and other beverages. All the data we have issued in the form of infographics to make them easier to perceive.

Coffee

Алкоголь vs кофе: какие напитки предпочитают жители США. ИНФОГРАФИКА

Infographics: ForumDaily

Алкоголь vs кофе: какие напитки предпочитают жители США. ИНФОГРАФИКА

Infographics: ForumDaily

Alcoholic beverages

Алкоголь vs кофе: какие напитки предпочитают жители США. ИНФОГРАФИКА

Infographics: ForumDaily

Sweet drinks

Алкоголь vs кофе: какие напитки предпочитают жители США. ИНФОГРАФИКА

Infographics: ForumDaily

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr