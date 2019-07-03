Alcoholic redness of the face says about health problems
Flushed face after drinking may signal an increased risk of certain diseases, such as hypertension and cancer, according .
The authors refer to two studies. The results of the first were published in a specialized magazine A. Korean scientists observed two groups of men. Participants first after drinking alcohol face blushed, the men from the other group no such effect was observed. The experts took into account other factors such as age, weight, Smoking and level of physical activity. In the end, scientists came to the conclusion that men who flushed after consuming alcohol, had a higher risk of developing hypertension. It is four or more standard doses of alcohol per week.
The authors of the second study established a link between facial flushing after drinking and risk of cancer. The results were published in 2017 .The men, mostly immigrants from East Asia, with flushing of the face more often was diagnosed with cancer of the throat or esophagus compared with those of alcohol did not react.
The study authors noted that one of the effects of alcohol consumption is more common in people of East Asian origin. Scientists attributed this to the low level (sometimes absent) enzyme, which is involved in the breakdown of ethanol, in people with a specific genotype. As a result, the body accumulates toxic acetaldehyde is one of the decomposition products of ethanol. Facial flushing is a reaction vessel on its increased concentration in the blood.
Previously, scientists from the University of Sussex in the UK has disproved the notion that alcohol in small doses is harmless. The experiment showed that even a small portion of, for example, a glass of wine or beer, affect the sense of Agency, that is, a sense of control over their actions. A few SIPS of beer or wine can also have a negative effect on the psyche, although significant changes in the behavior may not occur.