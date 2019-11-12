Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria lost child (photo, video)
In October, the wife of movie star Alec Baldwin Hilaria published in Instagram cute home videos about how wife reveal four their kids the sex of their unborn fifth child. It was a girl.
However, the now 35-year-old Hilaria reported the tragic news: she lost the baby in the fourth month of pregnancy. A woman in tears, reported it in his new video. She also explained to my six-year-old daughter Carmen, she did not know when she will have another brother or sister. And that she will make every effort that the family has another child.
In April Hilaria Baldwin has already experienced a missed abortion. Then the yoga instructor said a long time ago decided if you get pregnant, to inform the public on the early period — even if later she would have to lose a child. “There is no reason to keep quiet about it. Even if I lose the baby, I have nothing to be ashamed of. I can openly talk about it”, she said.
A 61-year-old Alec and Hilaria have four children— Carmen, Rafael four-year, three-year and one-year-old Leonardo Romeo. The Baldwin also has an adult daughter model Ireland from his first marriage to actress Kim Basinger.
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all… but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now… I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say… I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi… that’s all I ask
