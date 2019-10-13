Alec Baldwin and his wife showed a cute home video in which reveal the sex of the future…
Wife of movie star Alec Baldwin Hilaria published in Instagram cute home video. On this 61-year-old Alec and 35-year-old Hilaria reveal the sex of their unborn fifth child four kids — six-year-old Carmen, Rafael four-year, three-year and one-year-old Leonardo Romeo. Parents of anxious children run in a room where there are four cots and prams with dolls wrapped in a white blanket. It was assumed that children simultaneously deployed them. Actually sync this process parents failed. In the end, the first Carmen gets out of the blanket, the doll, which is dressed in a pink outfit. Which means that she will soon be sister to and that the Baldwins are expecting a girl.
In April Hilaria reported in social networks that she had a miscarriage. But soon after, she became pregnant again.
Alec has another 23-year-old daughter model Ireland from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.
Our little reveal. We are so excited!
