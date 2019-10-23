Alec Baldwin was left without his pants in the air show on American TV
Alec Baldwin was left without his pants in the air show on American TV. Famous actor independently took off his pants, deciding such an original way to demonstrate to the public the results of your weight loss.
Alec Baldwin was a guest on the show to discuss his work in the film “Orphan Brooklyn”, which is expected to premiere December 5. Communicating with the host, the famous actor spoke about his role in the new crime Thriller and that in the drama also starred Bruce Willis. During the conversation the guest asked the host if they want to see how much he lost, after which the popular actor rose from his chair and left without pants. Commenting on the piquant situation, Baldwin said proudly that these pants no longer fit him. Auditoria exploded with laughter, and admitted they have too large.
By the way, Alec Baldwin has something to boast in front of fans, in addition to weight-loss results and work in the film “the Orphan’s Brooklyn”. Recently it became known that the 61-year-old actor is preparing for the sixth time to become a father. In the family of Alec and Hilary Baldwin a few months will have a girl.