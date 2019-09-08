Alert dog wakes up just from the rustle of the chips
Hilarious video, filmed by Samantha Copley from Tampa (Florida, USA), shows us the eternal confrontation between owners and their dogs, when it comes to food.
Making sure that 2-year-old cat named Layla is fast asleep, Samantha stocked with chips, but eat she did not alert the animal immediately came for their share.
The hostess added that Leila always great to hear when things unfold. Woman enough to deploy even some inedible object, and then to see my favorite lyubopytstvom.