Alessandra Ambrosio admired figure in stylish swimwear
Alessandra Ambrosio recently went together with loved ones, children and friends on a journey. They went on a cruise around Italy and the next stop – Positano. In addition to the usual selection of activities that include swimming, sunbathing, playing and walking out, the girl does not forget about work. At each stop she does another photoshoot in swimwear its brand GAL Floripa.
Alessandra donned a bright red bikini that emphasized a perfect body popular model and former “angel” Victoria’s Secret. Girl posing sitting on a rock, and upright. Lush Breasts, slim waist, long legs and chiseled iron press Alessandra looks like she spends in the gym all the free time. Although she admitted that the shape of helping her to hone long hours on the beach, swimming and love to fruits and vegetables.
Despite the fact that Alessandra is almost not involved in the shows, the fashion world does not let her. Great shape Ambrosio, her freshness and beauty attract the glossy magazine, as well as numerous designers.