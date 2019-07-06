Alessandra Ambrosio admired the flawless summer way
Alessandra Ambrosio, which regularly pleases fans of the hot shots in a bikini, this time introduced a series of shots designed to inspire the drafting of a flawless summer wardrobe. 38-year-old supermodel posted a series of photos in a luxurious weightless image is total white. Ensemble of white jeans from her own brand GAL Floripa, decorated with shells and a pleated layered skirt turned weightless and stylish. Complete bow long earrings and a headband in the hair is another trend of the summer, followed by Alessandra. The famous Brazilian beauty spinning is fun, demonstrating his flawless body, and along with the luxurious shimmering fabric on the skirt flying, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Hot frames were made for Turkish Harper’s Bazaar’s July cover of a glossy magazine Alessandra introduced recently. In the publication it appeared in other unusual colorful outfits. For example, dark blue dress with a floral print, which demonstrated the fragile shoulders, ample bosom and slender legs star. Added his sunglasses in a bright orange frame, and also sandals on a stable platform, a violet hue.
On the cover she flaunts in similar dress, but his raising is an impressive neckline and long sleeves with flounce. It perfectly complements sandals on a massive platform and chunky heels, and high hair. In the hands of a supermodel is holding a cat is an animal which has already become the unofficial symbol of Turkey, added the cover a touch of grace and ease.