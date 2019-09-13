Alessandra Ambrosio came out with 11-year-old daughter
Alessandra Ambrosio long provided the secular parties his 11-year-old daughter Anja Louise. She takes the girl to the shows, visit the various events, posts joint photo with the guests. Looks like mom and daughter real girlfriend. Fashion Week, held in new York city, 38-year-old model flew well with a girl.
From the first frame of the aircraft, it was clear that beauty was going to have fun. Upon arrival, they first went to the Open tennis championship, where they “ill”. And then began to visit various displays and to Shine on the red carpet.