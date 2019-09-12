Alessandra Ambrosio came to the party in spicy outfit
The model called for the party brand DKNY on its 30th anniversary. In front of the cameras of the photographers, Ambrosio appeared in a black bodysuit and an interesting blue boyfriend jeans with a belt, which perfectly harmonize with the pointed pumps in high heels.
From Alessandra was an easy evening make-up, slightly tousled hair, on your wrist several bracelets and the model has completed the image of black nail Polish. The image turned out stylish and sexy.