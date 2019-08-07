Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys a romantic getaway
Alessandra Ambrosio loves to combine business with pleasure. Otherwise, about her numerous trips to Paradise Islands will not say. After all, she doesn’t just enjoy the holiday, it is everywhere if you do not have time to shoot, then at least to show a new swimsuit model GAL Floripa. And her last trip to the Italian island of Capri – it turned out just fabulously successful. Cruise Alessandra went with the whole family: beloved Nicolo Oddi, children and sister Aline and her friend Giselle, who together with her established brand of swimwear.
Judging by the Instagram page of celebrities, the holiday was a success! They enjoy scenic views, sea, sun and each other’s company.
Alessandra showed a lot of footage of my sister and a friend – the girls wore, of course, seductive swimwear from own production. “First stop – Capri!”, – Alessandra wrote under a photo where they pose in front of the incredible beauty of the rocks.
Ana Louise, soon to be 11 years old, she also paid a lot of attention. The girl who looks like a star mother has earned the love of users on the network. Many followers Alessandra insist that she began to build a modeling career, so good! Judging by the fact that Anya loves to pose and flirt with the camera, and she does not like to go to the “beautiful” business.
But most subscribers Alessandra touched the photo with the beloved model. Ambrosio posted a lot of pictures where they hug, kiss and literally can’t keep their hands off each other. The Italian businessman and a Brazilian supermodel looks so harmonious and touching, that seem just made for each other! And fans of the pair were not about to remain silent and covered their flattering words and enthusiasm.