Alessandra Ambrosio flashed her right leg in a revealing evening dress

It seems that the success of the right leg of Angelina Jolie decided to repeat and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Yesterday, the model attended the ceremony MTV Millennial Awards in Sao Paulo and took to the red carpet in evening dress from the brand Amir Slama, which consisted of a black bodice embroidered with sequins and Maxi skirt with a high thigh-high slit. By the way Alessandra also picked up leather pumps and gorgeous necklace with a ruby at the neck. Did evening make-up and light wavy hair.

In his Instagram Ambrosio has shared more detailed pictures of his image.

