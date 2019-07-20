Alessandra Ambrosio in a bright bathing suit enjoys holidays in Greece
Alessandra Ambrosio continues to enjoy a holiday in Greece, as well as to please the many followers seductive shots. The girl tried on another outfit GAL Floripa. In such cut swimsuit, she still did not appear, so the novelty is distracting from the overall picture frame on her page in Instagram. Swimsuit GAL Floripa cheerful colors – pink shade blends in with the blue bottom, and also unusual design with a cutout at the stomach emphasized the sexy curves of the body of a supermodel, slender waist and slender legs. Complements her beach-ready look straw hat, decorated with shells, pendants, bracelets, and glasses – all of which makes the bow of summer and carefree.
Photo Ambrosio is lying on a striped chaise, enjoying the sun. It is worth noting that the former “angel” Victoria’s Secret has always had a flawless figure, but now she just looks stunning. Apparently, the love works wonders! But not only this. Judging by the photos, the power model also pays a lot of attention. In the photo, Alessandra showed part of their vacation of the ration namely fruits and berries. On the plate of the girls flaunt apples, pineapple, kiwi, blueberries and cherries. “Tutti Frutti… Which is your favorite?”, – she wrote.
Fans began rapidly to discuss and list their favorite fruits. And to cover her with compliments, the most popular being “perfect”, “goddess”, “hot babe”…
By the way, Alessandra is not just telling, what a perfect figure she had to overcome. During the pregnancy she gained as much as 27 kilograms. To throw they needed in record time – binding contract. And she did it!
All thanks to the nutritionist, who painted her meals. For Breakfast she ate scrambled eggs and whole wheat toasts. After a while she could afford some fruit. For lunch she ate vegetables with lean meat or soup. The snack was nuts. And in the evening try and eat a minimum. Fish with vegetables or a vegetable salad with seafood. Played its role and activity of the girls. She loves to swim, run, roller skate, and can not live without the gym and Pilates.